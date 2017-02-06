A Bar In Chicago Is Throwing Beyonce a Baby Shower!

Are you excited that Beyonce is expecting and wish you could celebrate with her?

Now you can.

Last week, Beyonce announced she’s pregnant with twins and one bar in Chicago couldn’t wait to honor the singer.

The Beauty Bar announced that it hosting a baby shower called “Baby Shower Happy Hour,” which takes place from 7 to 9pm on Friday, Feb 10th!

There will be drink specials for the none pregnant ladies (shots of Malort are being featured as a special) and Beyonce music playing all night, obviously.

After 9pm, the party turns into a GRRL Power Dance Party, with only “grrl power” songs being played.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Planned Parenthood.