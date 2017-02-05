TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Nothing But ‘Good Things’ For MGK & Camila Cabello

‘Bad Things’ is bringing nothing but good things for Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello. The duo has the #1 song in Chicago for the 4th week in a row!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Everyday – Araiana Grande & Future
19. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
18. I Got You – Bebe Rexha
17. Starboy – The Weeknd
16. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
15. All Time Low – Jon Bellion
14. Love Me Now – John Legend
13. This Town – Niall Horan
12. Closer – The Chainsmokers
11. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber
10. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
9. Rockabye – Clean Bandit
8. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj
7. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
6. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
5. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
4. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
3. Paris – The Chainsmokers
2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
- Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello