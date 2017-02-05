TRENDING NOW:  | Free Ticket Friday: The Chainsmokers | How Bout Dah | Beyonce Performing at GRAMMYs

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: Nothing But ‘Good Things’ For MGK & Camila Cabello

February 5, 2017 2:43 PM By Nikki
‘Bad Things’ is bringing nothing but good things for Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello. The duo has the #1 song in Chicago for the 4th week in a row!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Everyday – Araiana Grande & Future

19. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

18. I Got You – Bebe Rexha

17. Starboy – The Weeknd

16. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

15. All Time Low – Jon Bellion

14. Love Me Now – John Legend

13. This Town – Niall Horan

12. Closer – The Chainsmokers

11. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

10. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

9. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

8. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

7. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

6. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

5. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

4. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

3. Paris – The Chainsmokers

2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

  1. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello
