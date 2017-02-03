Watch Mariah Carey Trash Wedding Dress In New Song ‘I Don’t’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Mariah Carey has released her new collaboration with YG, “I Don’t.”

Maybe the track, which seems to be about the aftermath of a break up, will make bloggers forget about her New Year’s Eve performance disaster in Times Square.

During the song, Carey sings, “But I’m tired of cryin’, no more tears/ Pity party of the year/ Cold at night cause you’re not here/ Leaving you was my worst fear.”

The harsh message for James Packer is accompanied by Mariah burning the actual wedding dress she was going to wear down the aisle.

Let us remind you, the dress was a $250,000 custom Valentino.

The other burn – the video was shot at their former mansion in Calabasas.

In a recent Facebook Live session, Carey said she and YG worked on “I Don’t” with Jermaine Dupri, and added that rather than release a full album she’d rather continue to record and release individual songs.

She first teased “I Don’t” on the January 29 season finale of Mariah’s World.