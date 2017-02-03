TRENDING NOW:  | Free Ticket Friday: The Chainsmokers | How Bout Dah | Beyonce Performing at GRAMMYs

The Band Perry Releasing First Pop Album

February 3, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: The Band Perry

New music and a new sound coming from The Band Perry!

The band’s Instagram went dark, deleting all previous posts and putting up a black square. It was quickly followed by individual shots of the family, with a different look than we’ve previously seen.

The Band Perry told fans on Instagram Thursday evening what the changes meant: they have a new album called “My Bad Imagination,” being yourself matters, and the first track will be released tonight, titled “Stay In The Dark.”

“Thank you for your love, your patience, and for your trust. Come with us.”

See more HERE!

