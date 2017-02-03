Hooters Will Give You Free Wings on Valentine’s Day ONLY If You Rip Up Ex’s Pic

There is nothing more therapeutic than bringing a pic of your ex and ripping it up for some free wings at Hooters.

Especially on Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant announced that it is giving scorned lovers, and really those who just want freebies, a free plate of wings on Feb. 14th.

It works like this – you buy 10 boneless wings, rip up a pic of you and your ex because you’re done with them, get 10 more free wings to help you numb the pain.

Hooters even makes the moment grandiose by putting your pics in a shredder and watching you shred that last bit of hope that you’ll ever get back together.

If that seems like a bit much for you, you can do the “shredding” online.

You’ll receive a coupon, order wings to go and stuff your face in the comfort of your own home.

We recommend actually going in though – you never know, you might make a connection with the scorned lover sitting right next to you!