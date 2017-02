On February 14th, you’ll be paying a pretty penny for chocolates and other V-day themed gifts.

On February 15th… everything will be 70% off.

Seriously… the day after Valentine’s Day, all candy goes on a HUGE sale cause stores are trying to get rid of it. (They don’t call it cheap candy day for nothing.)

So if you can wait that extra day, you can satisfy your sweet tooth at a huge bargain!