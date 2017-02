Ben and Jerry’s is upping it’s ice-cream game with the introduction of “pint slices.”

The new hand-held, chocolate covered goods come individually wrapped and are available in 4 flavors: Americone Dream, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup.

Drooling yet? Same.

You’d be surprised at how many little brownies we can fit into each Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slice. https://t.co/Rb1PSvFwsH #itsyummy pic.twitter.com/wGfXofc4Rj — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 2, 2017

The “pint slices” will be available in stores this month for $4.99 for a box of three.

The chocolate chip cookie dough will be the only one sold individually at convenience stores for $2.99.