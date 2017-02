Krispy Kreme is giving back to the people during the month of February.

To promote their new and revamped coffee, the company will be giving each customer a FREE donut with every coffee purchase.

The special will run for 3 full weeks – starting Feb. 6th and ending Feb. 28th!

Krispy Kreme is relaunching their coffee with two flavors – Smooth and Rich.

No coupon is required. A free glazed donut comes with any sized coffee.