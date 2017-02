CHICAGO (CBS) — Take a trip into space this February.

The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on select days in February.

Residents of Illinois with proof of residency can attend the Adler Planetarium for free Monday-Friday, Feb. 6-10 and Monday-Friday, Feb. 20-24, during the museum’s normal business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking to go on President’s Day? Check out the extended hours HERE.