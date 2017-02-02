Will Beyonce Perform With Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl?

Some fans are convinced that Lady Gaga has a Beyonce-sized planned for us during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

On Wednesday, Mother Monster shared a picture on Instagram that had the Beyhive buzzing.

Why?

The singer-turned-actress captioned her lounging photo “Houston, you are beautiful” with a bee emoji.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

The bee emoji is the UNIVERSAL symbol for Queen Bey.

Fans immedietely began speculating that Gaga was teasing a Beyonce performance at the Super Bowl.

This wouldn’t be completely out of the blue. Performers usually have surprise guests for a halftime performance and Beyonce and Gaga teamed up back in 2009 for their hit “Telephone.”

And we can’t forget, Beyonce is Super Bowl ratings GOLD – she’s already performed at the show twice, maybe third time’s the charm?

The appearance might be a bit more difficult though now that she announced she’s pregnant with twins.

What do you think? Would you be mad if Bey crashed Gaga’s partay?