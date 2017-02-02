TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Beyonce is pregnant with TWINS! 

Will Beyonce Perform With Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl?

February 2, 2017 10:12 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Beyonce, Lady Gaga

Some fans are convinced that Lady Gaga has a Beyonce-sized planned for us during her Super Bowl Halftime show performance.

On Wednesday, Mother Monster shared a picture on Instagram that had the Beyhive buzzing.

Why?

The singer-turned-actress captioned her lounging photo “Houston, you are beautiful” with a bee emoji.

Houston, you are beautiful. 🐝

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

The bee emoji is the UNIVERSAL symbol for Queen Bey.

Fans immedietely began speculating that Gaga was teasing a Beyonce performance at the Super Bowl.

This wouldn’t be completely out of the blue. Performers usually have surprise guests for a halftime performance and Beyonce and Gaga teamed up back in 2009 for their hit “Telephone.”

And we can’t forget, Beyonce is Super Bowl ratings GOLD – she’s already performed at the show twice, maybe third time’s the charm?

The appearance might be a bit more difficult though now that she announced she’s pregnant with twins.

What do you think? Would you be mad if Bey crashed Gaga’s partay?

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live