This Is What The GRAMMYs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

As we gear up for this year’s GRAMMYs, we decided to take a look back at all the looks from the 2007 award show.
2007 doesn’t seem like that long ago but it has been 10 years which means the fashion changed A LOT.
Take a look at what some of your faves, like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake and Hillary Duff, looked like on the red carpet!
Heck, even the Pussycat Dolls were still around.
This year’s GRAMMYs take place February 12th at the Staples Center in LA!
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Pink (R) and motorcross’s Carey Hart (L) arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Musician John Mayer arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Christina Aguilera arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer/actress Hilary Duff arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Ciara arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Nelly Furtado arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Musician John Legend arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 11: T.V. personality Vanessa Minnillo arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 11, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: The Pussycat Dolls arrive at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. The Pussycat Dolls are nominated for best pop performance by a duo or group with vocal. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Pop, R&B/soul singer, Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominated actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Nominee for Best Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Recording and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Justin Timberlake arrives at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Nominee for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals Shakira arrives at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February, 2007. AFP PHOTO Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Nominee for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Beyonce arrives at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Winner of the Best Pop Performance by a Group, singer Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas poses with the trophy at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: Winner of Best Female Pop Vocal Performance Christina Aguilera poses with her trophy at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Gabriel BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images)
Los Angeles, UNITED STATES: R&B, pop and reggae singer Rihanna arrives at the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles 11 February 2007. AFP PHOTO/Hector MATA (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)