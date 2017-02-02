“This Is Us” Actress Chrissy Metz Reveals She Had 81 Cents In Her Bank Account Before The Show

In an essay she wrote with Glamour, she revealed that one year ago she had 81 cents in her bank account!

It sounds like Chrissy has been through a lot as well. A rough child growing up had her turning to comedy as an outlet. She says, “I was always the class clown, and I think I gravitated toward performing for the attention I didn’t always think I was getting at home.”

She headed to L.A. from Florida and was hardly getting by. “So I paidmy own way by nannying or finding odd jobs. I had two auditions that pilot season, maybe. I cried a lot” she says. There were times she almost moved back to Florida, but she stuck it out and “kept auditioning with no savings and no money, credit card debt gaining interest.”

Read the full story here, it is definitely inspiring!