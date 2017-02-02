This Is The Most Popular Super Bowl Snack In Illinois!

This Sunday, friends and families will crowd into living rooms and bars to watch the big game and eat some delicious game food.

Food is a very important aspect of Super Bowl Sunday and you def want to bring your A-game to the snack table.

Google Trends narrowed down the TOP searched Super Bowl recipes in each state.

If you’re in Illinois or Wisconsin, you need to be making a Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Those in Indiana are all about the Pulled Pork while Michigan likes Hamburger Sliders.

See the full list of game food in each state HERE!

And of course, all these goodies pair well with beer!

The most searched beer style in all of the states mentioned above is Ale!