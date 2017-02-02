TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Beyonce is pregnant with TWINS! 

The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Is Coming Back To Dr. Phil

February 2, 2017 3:04 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Dr Phil

The “Cash Me Ousside” girl has become a viral sensation and Dr. Phil is ready to capitalize off of it.

The show’s Facebook just announced that 13-year-old Danielle will be back for round 2 on the show.

She first appeared in a segment back in September to confront her “crazy” and “overbearing” mother Barbara Anne, who said her daughter is violent liar who steals cars.

I mean, the last thing this girl needed was to get famous but that’s exactly what happened.

Her segment sparked THOUSANDS of memes and remixed videos – some which are really hilarious.

Now she’ll be back on the show to chat about her newfound fame… and possibly tells us about that time someone did ‘cash her ousside”

