Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, The Chainsmokers Super Bowl Pregame Party Is All About The Meat

And by meat we mean 2000 lbs of BEEF!

Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Sam Hunt, The Chainsmokers and Snoop Dogg will all be pregaming for the Super Bowl at Houston’s STK.

The restaurant is catering the Directv & Pepsi 3 day concert series where they are all set to perform.

While the celebrities are usually the draw, this time, eyes will be locked and loaded on the menu.

There will be about 2000 lbs of meat – ribeye and pork specifically.

Other goods include chili spiced chicken confit with roasted corn, chili rubbed lamb chops, pork belly buns with mango slaw, 720 lbs of potatoes and a 6 hour cooked risotto.

We’re seriously drooling just thinking about it.

