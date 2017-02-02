TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Beyonce is pregnant with TWINS! 

Nicki Minaj’s House Robbed For $200K

February 2, 2017 2:54 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj has seen better days.

Earlier this week, her LA mansion was robbed and the thieves made off with approximately $200,000 worth of items.

TMZ reports that the place was completely trashed when law enforcement arrived.

The robbers knocked over furniture and there were objects displaced all over the house.

In addition, they speculate it may have been personal because picture frames and perfume bottles were smashed and her clothes were cut up.

Right now police don’t have any suspects but they are looking at all surveillance video.

 

 

