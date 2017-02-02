TRENDING NOW:  | Free Ticket Friday: The Chainsmokers | How Bout Dah Beyonce Is Having TWINS!

[Listen] Radio Perez: Rob Lowe Is Looking For A New Assistant To Turn On His Jacuzzi

February 2, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Rob Lowe is looking for a new assistant and his previous assistant is giving you a list of RIDICULOUS qualifications to get you ready for the big job. See the ad posted here. Is Rob Lowe low key crazy?

The truly deranged job description calls for the following:

  • Never assume anything
  • Ensure the CLIENT [Rob] is fed and has coffee throughout the day
  • Schedule haircuts every episode for the CLIENT
  • Ensure that the CLIENT HAS A DINNER PLAN IF ARRIVING HOME LATER THAN 8 PM in the evening
  • Make sure you let Estate staff know if the CLIENT wants a Jacuzzi turned on or a massage ordered for his arrival
  • Willing to travel on location as requested and serve as the CLIENT’S body man
  • Able to lift up to 25 pounds as required to support THE CLIENT
