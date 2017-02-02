Chicago Protesters Prepare To Moon Trump Tower

by Mason Johnson

While the moonlight shines nightly on Chicago’s Trump Tower, a different kind of moon will soon reflect off the building’s exterior: posteriors. Part protest, part immature prank, the latest rally against President Trump will definitely be a sight to see… or something you might want to avoid seeing.

“Chicago Moons the Trump Tower” is a Facebook event organized by the satirical news show S#!TSHOW. 200 people have outright joined the event, promising to show up to Chicago’s Trump Tower with the intent to drop their pants and point their buttocks at the building in unison. Another 1,000 have expressed interest in the event.

The goal is singular, as you can see from the protest’s slogan: “Kiss Our A****, Release Your Taxes!”

Organizers, talking with DNAInfo Chicago, maintain that the event, though silly, is activism.

The event is planned for February 12th at “the crack of 4:00 PM.” Only 98% of the literal moon will be visible that night, but there likely won’t be a shortage of full moons if the protest is allowed to take place.

