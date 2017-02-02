Chicago Native Calls Out Fox News Panelist – “Bruh You’re Not From Chicago”

Are you from Chicago?

No like really think about it… are you from Chicago or are you from a neighboring suburb.

I don’t blame you if you can’t answer honestly.

What areas constitute Chicago and what don’t is a never-ending debate.

The conversation was once again brought up during a recent episode on Fox and Friends.

GOP strategist Gianno Caldwell and Democratic strategist Richard Fowler were talking about Chicago’s violence and Trump’s tweet to bring in “the feds.”

Fowler explained that Trump hadn’t even contacted Gov. Bruce Rauner, who might be able to offer up a solution to curb the violence.

“What the home audience doesn’t know is that I’m from Chicago. I work in Chicago. I’m in Chicago almost once a week,” he says as Caldwell jumps him off.

“Bruh, bruh, bruh. You’re from Evanston, Richard!” Caldwell, a former South Sider, says.

(Forward to 2:45 mark)

Yes, this is definitely the next “Cash Me Ousside” meme waiting to happen but it also opens the door to talk about the elephant in the room – are you from Chicago?

Some could argue that Evanston is in Chicago since it is just 12 miles north of downtown. That however DOES NOT mean it is considered “Chicago.”

According to the City of Chicago Boundaries map the borders of Chicago are – Touchy Ave. to the north, Cicero Ave. to the West and 95th st. to the South.

So Rogers Park, Edison Park, Norwood Park, O’Hare, Dunning, Austin, North Lawndale, Midway, Ashburn, Beverly, West Pullman, and Riverdale are ALL considered Chicago.

What isn’t? Calumet City, Evanston, Melrose Park, Skokie, River Grove, Wilmette, Park Ridge, and Oak Lawn.

Here’s a map for better clarification.

It’s definitely difficult considering you probably still feel like you are in Chicago even if you are in a surrounding suburb… but hate to break it to you, you’re not.

If anything you are from the Chicagoland area!

Have you been lying about where you’re from this whole time?