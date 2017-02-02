Being pregnant with twins will not stop Queen Bey’s slayage!

A day after announcing her pregnancy, Beyonce dropped another bombshell – she will perform at the 2017 GRAMMYs!

The singer has the most nominations at this year’s show for her album Lemonade.

We thought she would simply grace us with her presence by attending but now, we’re getting a full performance.

Other performers that night include Adele, The Weeknd, Chance The Rapper, Bruno Mars and many more!

The Grammy’s air on CBS on February 12th!