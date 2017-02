When asthma attacks, it’s frightening.

Asthma is a common, chronic disease of children, but adults have it, too.

Children and adults die every year from asthma and its complications.

Control your asthma by knowing the warning signs of an attack, staying away from asthma triggers, and following the advice of your health care provider.

For more information, visit http://www.cdc.gov or call 1-800-CDC-INFO.