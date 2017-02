Rihanna has been honing her acting craft full time lately. She has the movie ‘Oceans 8’ coming in summer 2018. We can see her on the small screen this month. She gets slashed in the shower in A&E’s ‘Bates Motel’ new season premiering Feb 20th.

