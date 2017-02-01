The CW Orders Pilot “Life Sentence” From “Pretty Little Liars” Star Lucy Hale

You would think she’d want a break from her life sentence with “A” but that’s not the case for Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Hale is already looking forward to her new project once the Freeform series comes to an end this summer.

The CW just picked up her new drama Life Sentence, which follows a young woman who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

With little time left she decides to “live like she’s dying” only to find out she’s not actually dying of cancer.

From there she’s forced to live with her careless and regrettable life choices.

This is definitely a different role for Lucy but we’re ready to see her spread her wings and fly.

The CW gave pilot orders two other shows – Dynasty from the producers of Gossip Girl and Revenge and Searchers from The 100’s Jason Rothenberg.