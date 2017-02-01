TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

The CW Orders Pilot “Life Sentence” From “Pretty Little Liars” Star Lucy Hale

February 1, 2017 10:58 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Lucy Hale, pretty little liars

You would think she’d want a break from her life sentence with “A” but that’s not the case for Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale.

Hale is already looking forward to her new project once the Freeform series comes to an end this summer.

The CW just picked up her new drama Life Sentence, which follows a young woman who is diagnosed with terminal cancer.

With little time left she decides to “live like she’s dying” only to find out she’s not actually dying of cancer.

From there she’s forced to live with her careless and regrettable life choices.

This is definitely a different role for Lucy but we’re ready to see her spread her wings and fly.

The CW gave pilot orders two other shows – Dynasty from the producers of Gossip Girl and Revenge and Searchers from The 100’s Jason Rothenberg.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live