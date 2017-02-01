“Supergirl” Casts Terri Hatcher As Season 2 Villain

Back in 1990, Teri Hatcher played Lois Lane to Dean Cain’s Clark Kent.

In the present day she’s returning to the superhero world… but not as the good guy.

TVLine reports that The CW’s Supergirl has cast Hatcher as the season 2 villain.

DeDetails about her character are scared but we hope that she gets some screen time with Cain, who plays Kara and Alex’s father, Jeremiah Danvers.

“No offense to any of the wonderful actresses who have also played the part, but Teri Hatcher is my all time favorite Lois Lane,” Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a statement. “To have her come back to the SuperWorld in a completely different part is an unbelievable gift to me, [EP] Greg [Berlanti], and the fans.”

It all comes full circle…