Spy-Themed Bar Coming To Chicago!!!

The Milwaukee restaurant and bar claims to be home to the world’s “largest mechanical puzzle” and hosts a collection of Cold War artifacts. You even need a password to gain entry. The Chicago counterpart is located at 60 E. Ontario St. A website promoting the new location refers to a “rumored SafeHouse Chicago location,” in the city’s River North neighborhood—complete with black marker redactions.”

Corey B is from the South but ready to freeze in the North. Born in raised in St. Petersburg Florida, Corey B started on the radio in Tampa, before advancing his career to a station in New Orleans. Now he is here with us in Chicago and can't wai...