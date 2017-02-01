TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Beyonce is pregnant with TWINS! 

Spy-Themed Bar Coming To Chicago!!!

February 1, 2017 7:58 PM By Corey B.

“A Milwaukee saloon popular among aspiring and thirsty secret agents is coming to Chicago.

The Milwaukee restaurant and bar claims to be home to the world’s “largest mechanical puzzle” and hosts a collection of Cold War artifacts. You even need a password to gain entry. The Chicago counterpart is located at 60 E. Ontario St. A website promoting the new location refers to a “rumored SafeHouse Chicago location,” in the city’s River North neighborhood—complete with black marker redactions.”

SOURCE: NBCChicago.com

