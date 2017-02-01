Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Set To Make Debut As a Couple During Grammys!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have been super open about their relationship since they were first spotted on a date, even going on a romantic trip to Italy.

And that’s just the beginning of it all!

The couple is expected to make their official debut as music’s power couple at the Grammy Awards on February 12 in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that The Weeknd will bring Selena as his plus-1 for industry exec Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys bash, held before the ceremony.

Abel even asked the recording academy to switch up the seating chart so he could sit next to his love, before his performance with Daft Punk at the show.

With all this hype, do you think this all means that they’ll walk the red carpet together?

That would DEFINITELY make a statement.