[Pics] Orangutans Are Testing Out Tinder To Find Love!

February 1, 2017 8:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: Celebrity news, Entertainment, Gossip, news, Pop Culture, Report, Showbiz Shelly, updates

February is all about love and Orangutans are tired about being single too! Yes, you read that right! Orangutans at a Dutch zoo are testing out tinder to find the perfect mate. They are seeing if Orangutans can find attract only on looks versus scent and physical touch. Check out the story here.

