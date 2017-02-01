[Pics] Orangutans Are Testing Out Tinder To Find Love!

February is all about love and Orangutans are tired about being single too! Yes, you read that right! Orangutans at a Dutch zoo are testing out tinder to find the perfect mate. They are seeing if Orangutans can find attract only on looks versus scent and physical touch. Check out the story here.
