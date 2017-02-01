TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

OMG! A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel Exists & All Is Right In The World

February 1, 2017 10:28 AM By Lizzy Buczak
flamin' hot cheetos

If you love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as much as I do, you’re about to lose your mind.

There is now a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos BAGEL.

That’s right – your favorite breakfast food now tastes like your favorite snack!

The delicious bagel, we’re assuming it’s delicious, can be found at The Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey. (No, it isn’t served on fire.)

The Bagel Nook recommends pairing the Flamin’ Hot Bagel with either ranch cream cheese or ghost pepper chili cream cheese for an ADDED kick.

They also have a Doritos Bagel and introduced their Oreo Bagel last year.

We seriously need to road trip to New Jersey right now…. or can you guys send us a taster one?

The company does ship nationwide but unfortunately, the Flamin’ Bagel is not on the list…. 😦

 

