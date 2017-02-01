OMG! A Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bagel Exists & All Is Right In The World

If you love Flamin’ Hot Cheetos as much as I do, you’re about to lose your mind.
There is now a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos BAGEL.
That’s right – your favorite breakfast food now tastes like your favorite snack!
The delicious bagel, we’re assuming it’s delicious, can be found at The Bagel Nook in Freehold, New Jersey. (No, it isn’t served on fire.)
Introducing our 💥NEW FLAMING 🔥🔥HOT Cheetoo Bagel🙀🙀🙌🏻Perfect with either our NEW COOL RANCH CREAM CHEESE or for the brave,🙀😳Our NEW GHOST CHILI PEPPER CREAM CHEESE. AH CALIENTE‼️AVAILABLE TODAY‼️🙌🏻💥
The Bagel Nook recommends pairing the Flamin’ Hot Bagel with either ranch cream cheese or ghost pepper chili cream cheese for an ADDED kick.
They also have a Doritos Bagel and introduced their Oreo Bagel last year.
THE DORITO BAGEL IS BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND‼️‼️AVAILABLE THIS WEEKEND. TRUST US YOU WONT WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS AGAIN😜👌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻
We seriously need to road trip to New Jersey right now…. or can you guys send us a taster one?
The company does ship nationwide but unfortunately, the Flamin’ Bagel is not on the list…. 😦