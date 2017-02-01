TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

Hooters Opening Fast-Casual Joint Hoots in Cicero

February 1, 2017 11:23 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Hooters

Hooters is opening up a new fast-food joint with even faster service.

The new joint will be called Hoots and will open its doors in mid-February.

For now, the only location will be in Cicero at 2201 S. Cicero Ave.

Tampa Bay Times reports that Hoots, the fast-casual concept, will have about 75 seats and a full service bar.

The servers will NOT be rocking the iconic orange booty shorts like they do at Hooters.

In addition, both male and female servers will be hired.

The menu will also be limited, focusing on the best food from its partner restaurant including the classic chicken wings.

 

