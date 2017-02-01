Budweiser Celebrates Immigration in New Super Bowl Commercial

This commercial could not have come at a better time.

Some of our greatest inventors were immigrants like Adolphus Busch, a German immigrant who came to America in 1857 and is the reason you’re reaching for a cold Budweiser while watching Sunday’s game without a care in the world.

Budweiser released it’s timely ad titled “Born the Hard Way,” which will air sometime during the big game.

The ad follows the journey of Busch, co-founded of Anheuser-Busch, who endured many hardships in his quest for the American dream… in his case, a dream of “brewing a beer.”

Check out the ad and tell us what you think!