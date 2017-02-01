15 Most Iconic Grammy Performances

Award shows, gotta love them…. especially the Grammys!

When it comes to music, they are the most prestigious awards, giving closure to the past year in music and honoring those big-name artists who dominated the charts.

We’re gearing up for the annual 59th Grammy Awards and with performers like Adele, Bruno Mars, Metallica and The Weeknd, its bound to impress.

Lets take a look back a some of the most iconic Grammy performances throughout the years.

15. Amy Winehouse – “You Know I’m No Good” and “Rehab” (2008)

Amy wasn’t allowed to enter the US after facing drug charges in England so performed via satellite and gave fans QUITE the show.

14. Beyoncé and Tina Turner – “Proud Mary” (2008)

Two of the biggest artists came together for this strong and emotional performance!

13. Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, T.I. and M.I.A. performing “Swagga Like Us”

The star power alone made this performance pretty epic. But, when M.I.A. appeared on stage for the chorus to “Swagga Like Us,” it gave the crowd chills. Many were worried the nine month pregnant M.I.A. was about to give birth on live TV. Luckily that didn’t happen.



12. P!nk performing “Glitter In The Air” (2010)

A stunning trapeze act featuring P!nk spinning around on fabric with a final splash!

11. Christina Aguilera performing “This is a Man’s World” by James Brown (2007)

In 2007, we lost the godfather of soul. Christina Aguliera give him a final, amazing tribute the legend.

10. Tribute video to Michael Jackson in 3D featuring Celine Dion, Smokey Robinson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson. (2010)

Not sure why the video was presented in 3D, but the tribute to Michael was unforgettable. The nation collectively started to tear up with Michael’s kids took the stage to accept their father’s award. Sniff.

9. Daft Punk ft. Kanye West performing “Stronger” (2008)

Whoa, who let the real performers in? We’re looking at you Daft Punk! A glow in the dark spectacle featuring America’s favorite robot pair.

8. Moby, Jill Scott & Blue Man Group performing “Natural Blues” (2001)

Like the title of the track suggests, Moby’s performance was definitely blue featuring the Blue Man Group and Jill Scott’s warm tones. It was a blues-esque performance, in a good way!

7. Jennifer Hudson – I Will Always Love You (2012)

Following the unexpected death of Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson led a beautiful tribute to the singer.

6. Gnarls Barkley performing “Crazy” at the49th Grammy Awards (2007)

Dressed as airline pilots, Cee-Lo and Danger Mouse aka Gnarls Barkley performed their popular hit “Crazy” in a dramatic tone, and much slower than the original recording.

5. Eminem and Elton John performing “Stan” (2007)

Potty-mouthed rapper Eminem was joined by Elton John and together they sung the popular Dido sampled track, “Stan.” Epic.



4. Adele – “Rolling in the Deep” (2012)

Adele made her triumphant return to the Grammys stage after undergoing vocal surgery the year before. Before taking home 6 Grammys, she gave a chill-inducing performance and earned a standing ovation!

3. Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks (2010)



The phenomenal Taylor Swift shared the stage with Stevie Nicks performing Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.”



2. Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim, Mary J Blige and Patti Labelle – “Lady Marmalade” (2002)

Hey sisters, soul sisters. The performance of this suggestive song may have outshine the movie. The hair, the makeup, the vocal chops. These ladies owned the stage and were the most talked about moment of the night.

1. Radiohead & USC Marching Band – “15 Steps” (2009)



Not only was their “15 Step” performance with USC’s marching band spectacular, but Radiohead also took home Grammys for “Best Alternative Music Album” for In Rainbows. Much deserved!

Tune into CBS on February 13, 2011 8pm ET/PT to watch the Grammy ceremonies.