#TransformationTuesday On Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake’s Hair

January 31, 2017 10:33 AM By Nikki
Justin Timberlake turns 36 today! Right before our eyes…he has grown into a respectable man, husband, dad. On top of his singing, dancing and acting talents…JT is charming and that is a big part of his success. Mr. Personality.

Let’s take a look back to see how JT has transformed right before our eyes:

It all started when he went on Star Search at age 11. He has his white boy fro peaking out of a cowboy hat:

Then he got a job on the Mickey Mouse Club (yes that’s Ryan Gosling in the clip). He didn’t quite know what to do with his curly hair so it’s like half slicked with some waves at the tips:

Then came N’Sync. He was rocking the 90’s blonde afro:

5/25/99 Los Angeles, CA. Justin from N'sync backstage at the 5th Annual Blockbuster Awards. Photo by Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

We found a demo N’Sync did at the very beginning of career with JT’s blond fro:

399369 109: (L to R) Chris Kirkpatrick, J.C. Chasez and Justin Timberlake of ''NSYNC attend the 29th Annual American Music Awards at the Shrine Auditorium January 9, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

This was very a short lived looked:

Singer Justin Timberlake, lead singer for N'Sync, attends the Wango Tango Concert on May 13, 2000, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brenda Chase/Getty Images)

He grew up a little while in N’Sync and grew his natural color and…used a brush to chill the curls?:

HOLLYWOOD - SEPTEMBER 18: *NSYNC singer Justin Timberlake attends the 3rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on September 18, 2002 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

He was going for a more natural no product look:

ORLANDO, FL - JULY 26: Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez of *NSYNC answer questions during a press conference for their Challenge for the Children IV at Universal Studio's Royal Pacific Resort on July 26, 2002 in Orlando, Florida. The band is hosting the event, which runs through July 28, 2002 as a benefit for youth. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

He kept it clean and simple for the kick off of his solo career:

198456 1016635266235 1916497 n #TransformationTuesday On Birthday Boy Justin Timberlakes Hair

Then he just shaved it down tight. It was a good look to get started in his movie career:

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 3: Actor/singer Justin Timberlake attends the premiere of the Universal Pictures' film "Alpha Dog" on January 3, 2007 at the Arclight Theatres in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

JT got slick and started blowing his hair out to match his more grown man in a suit look:

(Tom Munro for RCA Records)

He also started doing facial hair:

backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

I think he likes the scruff face-slick hair look. He’s been rocking it a minute:

Truth be told…Justin Timberlake could dye his hair pink & green, braid h beard…we would still love the man underneath it all.

Happy Birthday JT!

 

 

 

 

