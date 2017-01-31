TransformationTuesday On Birthday Boy Justin Timberlake’s Hair

Justin Timberlake turns 36 today! Right before our eyes…he has grown into a respectable man, husband, dad. On top of his singing, dancing and acting talents…JT is charming and that is a big part of his success. Mr. Personality.

Let’s take a look back to see how JT has transformed right before our eyes:

It all started when he went on Star Search at age 11. He has his white boy fro peaking out of a cowboy hat:

Then he got a job on the Mickey Mouse Club (yes that’s Ryan Gosling in the clip). He didn’t quite know what to do with his curly hair so it’s like half slicked with some waves at the tips:

Then came N’Sync. He was rocking the 90’s blonde afro:

We found a demo N’Sync did at the very beginning of career with JT’s blond fro:

This was very a short lived looked:

He grew up a little while in N’Sync and grew his natural color and…used a brush to chill the curls?:

He was going for a more natural no product look:

He kept it clean and simple for the kick off of his solo career:

Then he just shaved it down tight. It was a good look to get started in his movie career:

I think he likes the scruff face-slick hair look. He’s been rocking it a minute:

Truth be told…Justin Timberlake could dye his hair pink & green, braid h beard…we would still love the man underneath it all.

Happy Birthday JT!