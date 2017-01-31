This “Wizards of Waverly Place” Star Is Engaged!

David Henrie just got “everything he wanted in his wildest dreams.”
The Wizards of Waverly place actor is engaged to longtime girlfriend Maria Cahill.
He announced the engagement on Instagram writing, “BIG NEWS I AM HONORED TO SHARE WITH ALL OF YOU,” he captioned the pic. “I’m officially engaged to my best friend :)… I always debated keeping my personal life private or public, but you guys have meant so much to me over the years, I just have to share my JOY 🙂 #marriage is beautiful. I can not wait.”
