This “Wizards of Waverly Place” Star Is Engaged!

David Henrie just got “everything he wanted in his wildest dreams.”

The Wizards of Waverly place actor is engaged to longtime girlfriend Maria Cahill.

He announced the engagement on Instagram writing, “BIG NEWS I AM HONORED TO SHARE WITH ALL OF YOU,” he captioned the pic. “I’m officially engaged to my best friend :)… I always debated keeping my personal life private or public, but you guys have meant so much to me over the years, I just have to share my JOY 🙂 #marriage is beautiful. I can not wait.”

The two met at an event where they were both speaking and she moved to California to live with him.

Henrie reportedly proposed with a romantic helicopter ride to San Juan Capistrano in California.

He took Maria to a chapel and gave her a letter that read: “You told me what the best day of your life was, now let me tell you about mine,” he wrote adding, “October 7th of 2016, the day I get to propose to you…”

He also flew her entire family, which consists of six brothers and sisters, to be there for the big moment. Read the full engagement story HERE

Henrie played Justin Russo on the hit Disney series alongside Selena Gomez.