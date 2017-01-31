TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

The Future Is Here – McDonald’s Dispensing Free Big Mac’s From Vending Machine

January 31, 2017 10:04 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: mcd's, McDonalds

You thought a pizza ATM was cool? The new McDonald’s vending machine is even better!!!

The new machine is located in Boston’s Kenmore Square and will give out Big Macs for FREE.

According to the Boston Globe, the ATM will only be serving from 11am to 2pm today.

To get the free meal, all you have to do is enter your Twitter handle into the machine and it will automatically tweet out on your behalf.

While it def sucks that this is only available in Boston, maybe this is the beginning of something new and fantastic?

We’d def wait in a long line to get a Big Mac served out of a machine!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live