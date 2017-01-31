The Future Is Here – McDonald’s Dispensing Free Big Mac’s From Vending Machine

You thought a pizza ATM was cool? The new McDonald’s vending machine is even better!!!

The new machine is located in Boston’s Kenmore Square and will give out Big Macs for FREE.

According to the Boston Globe, the ATM will only be serving from 11am to 2pm today.

To get the free meal, all you have to do is enter your Twitter handle into the machine and it will automatically tweet out on your behalf.

While it def sucks that this is only available in Boston, maybe this is the beginning of something new and fantastic?

We’d def wait in a long line to get a Big Mac served out of a machine!