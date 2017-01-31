TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

Taco Bell Adds New Breakfast Item To Menu, Tests Spicy Naked Chicken Chalupa

January 31, 2017 11:47 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taco Bell

Taco Bell is stepping up its breakfast game once more!

The new Breakfast Quesadilla made its menu debut this morning.

Customers essentially get a bigger, grilled version of the breakfast soft taco.

Costing $1.99, you either get a bacon or sausage quesadilla filled with egg and cheese.

Steak is also an option but is a little pricier at $2.79.

All 3 options are about 500-510 calories, with the sausage quesadilla having the least amount of sodium with 1180mg!

In addition, the chain is testing out a spicier version of their Naked Chicken Chalupa, released last week, in select locations.

The rumored “Wild Chicken Chalupa” is very similar but replaced the avocado ranch sauce with spicy wild sauce.

So far, it’s only available in Lawrence, KS and Kansas City, MO.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live