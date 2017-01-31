Taco Bell Adds New Breakfast Item To Menu, Tests Spicy Naked Chicken Chalupa

Taco Bell is stepping up its breakfast game once more!

The new Breakfast Quesadilla made its menu debut this morning.

Customers essentially get a bigger, grilled version of the breakfast soft taco.

Costing $1.99, you either get a bacon or sausage quesadilla filled with egg and cheese.

Steak is also an option but is a little pricier at $2.79.

All 3 options are about 500-510 calories, with the sausage quesadilla having the least amount of sodium with 1180mg!

In addition, the chain is testing out a spicier version of their Naked Chicken Chalupa, released last week, in select locations.

The rumored “Wild Chicken Chalupa” is very similar but replaced the avocado ranch sauce with spicy wild sauce.

So far, it’s only available in Lawrence, KS and Kansas City, MO.