New Preview For Lifetime’s Britney Spears Biopic Features Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline

It’s so bad but we just cannot look away!

Lifetime just can’t stop, won’t stop with the previews for its new Britney Spear biopic “Britney: Ever After.”

In case you missed the first trailer, check it out here.

The latest teaser shows a deeper shows more of Britney’s relationships with both Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

As a huge Britney fan, there’s a few things that bother me about this train wreck of a biopic.

One – Britney never authorized it.

Two – None of the “POVs” come from Britney herself, just things that were said about her and her breakdowns in the media.

Three – They couldn’t even cast actors that looked like the people they are portraying… seriously, that’s what you think JT looks like?

Four – That accent is horrible.

Five – No effort was put into recreating some of her most iconic outfits…. like the one from her hot VMAs performance!