TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

New Preview For Lifetime’s Britney Spears Biopic Features Justin Timberlake, Kevin Federline

January 31, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Lifetime

It’s so bad but we just cannot look away!

Lifetime just can’t stop, won’t stop with the previews for its new Britney Spear biopic “Britney: Ever After.”

In case you missed the first trailer, check it out here. 

The latest teaser shows a deeper shows more of Britney’s relationships with both Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

As a huge Britney fan, there’s a few things that bother me about this train wreck of a biopic.

One – Britney never authorized it.

Two – None of the “POVs” come from Britney herself, just things that were said about her and her breakdowns in the media.

Three – They couldn’t even cast actors that looked like the people they are portraying… seriously, that’s what you think JT looks like?

Four – That accent is horrible.

Five – No effort was put into recreating some of her most iconic outfits…. like the one from her hot VMAs performance!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live