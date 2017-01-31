The magic of Harry Potter will never die thanks to a very loyal fan base, an incredible cast and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Us mere muggles aren’t the only ones who enjoy visiting Hogwarts at the Universal Orlando Resort.

In fact, Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the films, recently visited the theme park and brought along a few co-stars to celebrate the parks 4th anniversary.

In a social media post, Jason posted a picture with his on-screen son Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom).

Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. 💘 to all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light pic.twitter.com/9qaKnPr64T — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) January 30, 2017

“Me, @TomFelton & @Mattdavelewis marvel at them getting older as I get younger. To all the Potter fans who remind us to fight for the light,” he captioned the photo.

Soon after, he posted a picture with cast member Warwick Davis, who voiced Griphook and played Professor Filis Flitwick, and Lewis’ fiancee!

Here's the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone? A photo posted by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

“Here’s the album cover,” Jason joked on Instagram before adding, “Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone?”

Even crazier, none of the fans seemed to notice that they were walking amongst the Malfoys!

“Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant – even the tragically unSlytherin,” he wrote to fans.

Always in character, that guy!