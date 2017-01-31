[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 01/31/2017

The Grammy’s are coming up, but a few big stars are NOT going to show up. Kanye West made a statement early this year saying he will not go in Frank Ocean is not nominated, but no he says he never wins when he’s up against white artists, but there was a rebuttal by saying he’s beat out Eminem and Justin Timberlake in the past. Justin Bieber won’t be their either because he thinks it’s over rated. Drake won’t be their either even with his multiple nominations because he will be on tour. Are The Grammy’s dying out?
[Listen] Showbiz Shelly Update For 01/31/2017January 31, 2017 6:30 AM
