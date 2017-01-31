Elton John, Lady Gaga Among GLADD Media Awards Nominees

By Annie Reuter

This year’s GLADD Media Awards artist nominees include Elton John, Frank Ocean, Sia, Lady Gaga, Tegan and Sara, Blood Orange, Brandy Clark, Against Me!, Tyler Glenn, and Ty Herndon. These nominees are recognized for having an album released within the past year.

The event will take place April 1 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. There will also be a celebration on May 6 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday (Jan. 31) and the 2017 list has expanded from five musicians to 10 in its Outstanding Music Artist category.

The GLADD Media Awards recognize those in the media for their inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community. The 28th annual awards continue to expand with added nominees in both the music and Outstanding Comic Book categories. The complete list of GLADD Media Awards nominees is below.



28th Annual GLADD Media Awards Nominees:

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

Moonlight (A24)

Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)

Naz & Maalik (Wolfe Releasing)

Other People (Vertical Entertainment)

Spa Night (Strand Releasing)

Those People (Wolfe Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Take My Wife (Seeso)

Transparent (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Fosters (Freeform)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

The OA (Netflix)

Orphan Black (BBC America)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Shameless (Showtime)

Supergirl (The CW)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Attention Deficit” The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

“Bar Fights” Drunk History (Comedy Central)

“Johnson & Johnson” Black-ish (ABC)

“San Junipero” Black Mirror (Netflix)

“Vegan Cinderella” Easy (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie Or Limited Series

Eyewitness (USA Network)

London Spy (BBC America)

Looking: The Movie (HBO)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (FOX)

Vicious: The Finale (PBS)

Outstanding Documentary

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures (HBO)

Out of Iraq (Logo)

The Same Difference (Centric)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (Investigation Discovery)

The Trans List (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation (Viceland)

I Am Cait (E!)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

The Prancing Elites Project (Oxygen)

Strut (Oxygen)

Outstanding Music Artist

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me (Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile)

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound (Domino)

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town (Warner Bros. Records)

Tyler Glenn, Excommunication (Island Records)

Ty Herndon, House on Fire (BFD)

Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night (Island Records)

Lady Gaga, Joanne (Interscope Records)

Frank Ocean, Blonde (Boys Don’t Cry)

Sia, This is Acting (RCA Records)

Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death (Warner Bros. Records)

Outstanding Comic Book

All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)

Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)

DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)

Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)

Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)

Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)

Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

“Angelica Ross” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

“Cookie Johnson” Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

“Trey Pearson” The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Bingham” SC Featured (ESPN)

“Church and States” VICE News Tonight (HBO)

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight” VICE News Tonight (HBO)

“Life as Matt” E:60 (ESPN)

“Switching Teams” 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire'” The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump” NBC Nightly News (NBC)

“Terror in Orlando” PBS NewsHour (PBS)

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon” CBS This Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin (The New York Times)

“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey (The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.])

“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher (Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.])

“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)

“Worthy of Survival” by Kathleen McGrory (Tampa Bay Times)

Outstanding Magazine Article

“Battle of the Bathroom” by Michael Scherer (Time)

“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy (The Nation)

“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN The Magazine)

“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner (Vice Magazine)

“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle.” by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder (BuzzFeed.com)

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee (Broadly.Vice.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia

“Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives” by Erin Allday (SFChronicle.com)

“New Deep South: Kayla” (TheFront.com)

“No Access: Young, Black & Positive” (Tonic.Vice.com)

“Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives” by Meredith Talusan (Mic.com)

“Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker” by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz (Fusion.net)

Outstanding Blog

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)

I’m Still Josh (imstilljosh.com)

Mombian (mombian.com)

My Fabulous Disease (marksking.com)

TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)

Special Recognition

Her Story (HerStoryShow.com)

We’ve Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com)

28th Annual GLADD Media Awards Spanish-Language Nominees:

Outstanding Music Artist

Kany García, Limonada (Sony Music Latin)

Outstanding Daytime Program Episode

“Juan Gabriel: Lo que se ve no se pregunta” Suelta la sopa (Telemundo)

“Las lesbianitas” Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)

Outstanding Television Interview

“Pulse” Showbiz (CNN en Español)

“Entrevista con Congresista Ileana Ros-Lehtinen y su hijo Rodrigo Lehtinen” Al Punto (Univision)

“Entrevista con Congresista Ileana-Ros Lehtinen y Nicole Rose” Enfoque (Telemundo)

“Matrimonio igualitario en México” Realidades en Contexto (CNN en Español)

“Terror en Orlando” Perspectiva Nacional (Entravision)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Newsmagazine

“Entrevista con Kany García” Primer Impacto (Univision)

“El dolor en la voz de familiares” Un Nuevo Día (Telemundo)

“Reto del corazón” Aquí y Ahora (Univision)

“Siempre fui Xander” Aquí y Ahora (Univision)

Outstanding Local Television Interview

“Aceptación” Todos los Géneros (Mira TV [Miami])

“La lucha continúa” Enfoque Los Ángeles (KVEA-Telemundo 52 [Los Ángeles])

“Orlando: atentado contra la comunidad latina LGBT” Pura Política (NY1 Noticias [New York])

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

“Comunidad LGBT rinde tributo a las 49 víctimas de masacre en Orlando” Noticiero NTN (NTN 24)

“Luto en la nación” Noticiero Telemundo (Telemundo)

“Masacre en Orlando” Noticiero Univision (Univision)

“Masacre Orlando” Conclusiones (CNN en Español)

“Miles se congregaron en Orlando por lo ocurrido en el bar Pulse” Azteca Noticias (TV Azteca)

Outstanding Local TV Journalism

“A la calle por quien soy ” Noticias 34 (KMEX-Univision 34 [Los Ángeles])

“Camuy, Puerto Rico” Noticiero Telemundo 51 (WSCV-Telemundo 51 [Miami])

“La vida en transición” Telenoticias Washington (WZDC-Telemundo 25 [Washington D.C.])

“Ordenanza de baños” Noticias 23 (KUVN-Univision 23 [Dallas, Texas])

“Sobreviviente de Pulse en Orlando” Noticiero Telemundo 51 (WSCV-Telemundo 51 [Miami])

Outstanding Newspaper Article

“Ecuatoriano gay supera barreras y publica novela en inglés” by Claudia Torrens (Associated Press)

“Las discretas batallas LGBTI ganadas en Guatemala” by Sonia Pérez D. (Associated Press)

“Padres latinos se acercaron a sus hijos tras ataque en Orlando” by Pilar Marrero (La Opinión)

“Se buscan donantes de sangre, pero con restricciones” by Virginia Gaglianone (La Opinión)

“Ser gay no es una enfermedad” by Pedro F. Frisneda (El Diario New York)

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

“6 mujeres transgénero exitosas que rompen moldes en América Latina” by Leire Ventas (BBCMundo.com)

“Documental desmonta estereotipos sobre homofobia de latinos en EE.UU.” by Juan Carlos Gomi (efe.com)

“La fotografía del niño mexicano que buscó impedir una marcha se vuelve viral” by Daniela Patiño (cnnenespanol.cnn.com)

“La lucha para proteger los derechos de los estudiantes LGBT En Colombia” by Ernesto Londoño (The New York Times en Español)

“Orlando trata de entender el porqué de la masacre en que murieron 50 personas” by Lizette Alvarez, Richard Perez Peña (The New York Times en Español)

Outstanding Digital Journalism – Multimedia

“23 personajes LGBT mexicanos que la están rompiendo” by Mireya González (Buzzfeed.com)

“49 poderosas y conmovedoras imágenes de la masacre de Orlando” by Daniel Rivero, David Matthews (Fusion.net)

“Comunidad gay en México: ‘Nos sentimos desnudos ante la discriminación'” by Mario González (cnnespanol.cnn.com)

“Conmovedor video retrata el prejuicio en Puerto Rico” by Marcos Billy Guzmán (elnuevodia.com)

“Orlando recobra el pulso: la historia de tres sobrevivientes” (Univision.com)

Special Recognition

“Sin ir más lejos” [music video] by Gema Corredera