Dunkin’ Donuts Is Sweetening Up Your Valentine’s Day With Brownie-Themed Menu

February is the month of love so you should indulge in things you’re really obsessed with like coffee and chocolate.

Dunkin’ Donuts is here to help you get into the Valentine’s Day spirit.

The new limited time menu includes two sweet coffee flavorts – Fudge Brownie Swirl and Vanilla Cupcake swirl, which can be iced, hot or made as a latte or macchiato.

The chain is also bringing back heart shaped donuts with its Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Heart Donut.

Additionally, Batter Crumble Heart Donuts and Fudge Croissant Donut will be available.

Can you say delicious?