TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

Cubs Selling Wrigley Field Seats

January 31, 2017 12:14 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cubs, wrigley field

TAKE A SEAT!

No, really. You can actually take a seat home from the friendly confines. Will it go with your living room decor? Does it matter?!?

With the Cubs‘ first World Series win in 108 years, you just know there’s something magical in that ballpark. This Friday (2/3/2017), the organization will offer you some of that magic…for a price.

$799 is the lowest of prices. However, that won’t get you World Series champion seats. It will get you a pair of NLDS champion seats. These were removed after the 2015 season.

Read more HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live