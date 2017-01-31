Cubs Selling Wrigley Field Seats

TAKE A SEAT!

No, really. You can actually take a seat home from the friendly confines. Will it go with your living room decor? Does it matter?!?

With the Cubs‘ first World Series win in 108 years, you just know there’s something magical in that ballpark. This Friday (2/3/2017), the organization will offer you some of that magic…for a price.

$799 is the lowest of prices. However, that won’t get you World Series champion seats. It will get you a pair of NLDS champion seats. These were removed after the 2015 season.

Read more HERE!