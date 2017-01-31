TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

Chicago’s Plastic Bag Tax Goes Into Effect on Wednesday!

January 31, 2017 11:11 AM By Lizzy Buczak

Bring your own bag or pay the price.

Chicago’s new bag tax goes into effect on Wednesday.

Each plastic bag will cost .07 cents.

The tax apples to all bags sold or used in Chicago.

Those who want to avoid paying the fee can bring their own reusable bags to the store.

City officials will be passing out free “ChiBags” at seven CTA station on February 1.

Target will be giving away free reusable bags to the first 200 customers at 16 locations.

Whole Foods ill also be giving out bags to the first 1,000 customers at 12 Chicago locations.

