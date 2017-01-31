TRENDING NOW:  | The Chainsmokers Tour | Ocean's 8 Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

Ben Affleck Quits Batman…As Director

January 31, 2017 9:00 AM By J Niice
Ben Affleck says he is passing on his director duties in the next Batman movie on to another candidate. He told a source he wants to focus more on this acting abilities to develop a stronger connection and character to Batman. In the past he has said he will not be directing the film if he thought the script was lousy. Does Ben low-key hate the film or is he being true to his acting strategy? Full story here.

