Jamie Dornan is trying to get as far away from Christian Grey as possible.

Ahead of the Fifty Shades Darker release, the actor showed off his completely shaved head while walking through the Los Angeles airport.

His buzzcut wasn’t the only thing turning heads – Jamie also flaunted a full beard!

Fans were left wondering if the new look was Jamie’s personal preference or if he was gearing up for a new role.

He’s rumored to be starring in the upcoming Robin Hood, which is supposedly kicking off production this Monday in Budapest.

Check it out – he looks unrecognizable!

Fifty Shades Darker premieres February 10th!