TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Today’s Reason to Smile – It’s The First Sunny Day in Chicago in 8 Days!

January 30, 2017 11:26 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Chicago, sun

It’s been gloom and doom in Chicago for over a week.

Thankfully, the sun FINALLY made an appearance today brightening moods everywhere.

According to WGN, Chicago went without sun for a total of 8 days this month, the longest in 25-years.

The city hasn’t gone this long since Dec. 29, 1991. It was cloudy until Jan. 9, 1992.

WGN also reports that it is the second cloudiest January on record, the first being Jan. 1998.

Seriously, you don’t realize how much you appreciate the sun until you don’t see it for awhile. (See all the health benefits from sunlight HERE!)

Hopefully more sun means warmer and happier days ahead?

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live