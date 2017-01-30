Today’s Reason to Smile – It’s The First Sunny Day in Chicago in 8 Days!

It’s been gloom and doom in Chicago for over a week.

Thankfully, the sun FINALLY made an appearance today brightening moods everywhere.

According to WGN, Chicago went without sun for a total of 8 days this month, the longest in 25-years.

The city hasn’t gone this long since Dec. 29, 1991. It was cloudy until Jan. 9, 1992.

WGN also reports that it is the second cloudiest January on record, the first being Jan. 1998.

Seriously, you don’t realize how much you appreciate the sun until you don’t see it for awhile. (See all the health benefits from sunlight HERE!)

Hopefully more sun means warmer and happier days ahead?