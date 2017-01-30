Starbucks Announces Plans To Hire 10 Thousand Refugees

Starbucks has made a bold stand against Donald Trump’s executive order banning all immigrants and refugees from entering the country for a 90-day period.

In a statement on Sunday, the coffee chain’s CEO Howard Schultz published condemned the President’s actions and decisions.

“I write to you today with deep concern, a heavy heart and a resolute promise,” he wrote. “Let me begin with the news that is immediately in front of us: we have all been witness to the confusion, surprise and opposition to the Executive Order that President Trump issued on Friday, effectively banning people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States, including refugees fleeing wars.”

Schultz went on to say that Starbucks will take care of all its employees that this ban will effect and that they will do everything to fight this.

He also said Starbucks would support the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), hire more than 10,000 refugees over the next 5 years and that they would continue supporting Mexico, standing against Trump’s decision of building a “wall.”

“We stand ready to help and support our Mexican customers, partners and their families as they navigate what impact proposed trade sanctions, immigration restrictions and taxes might have on their business and their trust of Americans,” he wrote.

The last part was more for employees, assuring that despite Trump’s decisions on the Affordable Care Act, all employees would always have access to health insurance.

Read the full letter here.