[Listen] 2017 SAG Awards Turn Political

January 30, 2017 8:15 AM By Showbiz Shelly
The SAG Awards were last night on TNT and TBS. No host was necessary as the stars spoke for themselves. Many speeches turned political after Trump’s immigration ban was set in place. The stars had no fear using their wins as a platform to voice their opinions. Check out some of the moving political statements here.

 

The full list of winners:

Movies

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Hidden Figures” — winner 

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Denzel Washington, “Fences” — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Emma Stone, “La La Land” — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis, “Fences” — winner

TV

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“Stranger Things” (Netflix) — winner 

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“Orange is the New Black” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” (HBO) — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime) — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO) — winner

Stunt Ensembles

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Hacksaw Ridge” — winner

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
“Game of Thrones” (HBO) — winner

