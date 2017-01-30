[Listen] 2017 SAG Awards Turn Political

The J Show 815 Entertainment Report playpause

The SAG Awards were last night on TNT and TBS. No host was necessary as the stars spoke for themselves. Many speeches turned political after Trump’s immigration ban was set in place. The stars had no fear using their wins as a platform to voice their opinions. Check out some of the moving political statements here.

The full list of winners:

Movies

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture

“Hidden Figures” — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Denzel Washington, “Fences” — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Emma Stone, “La La Land” — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

Viola Davis, “Fences” — winner

TV

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

“Stranger Things” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

“Orange is the New Black” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” (HBO) — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix) — winner

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime) — winner

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO) — winner

Stunt Ensembles

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Hacksaw Ridge” — winner

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

“Game of Thrones” (HBO) — winner