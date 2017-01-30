[Listen] 2017 SAG Awards Turn Political

The SAG Awards were last night on TNT and TBS. No host was necessary as the stars spoke for themselves. Many speeches turned political after Trump’s immigration ban was set in place. The stars had no fear using their wins as a platform to voice their opinions. Check out some of the moving political statements here.
The full list of winners:
Movies
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Hidden Figures” — winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Denzel Washington, “Fences” — winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Emma Stone, “La La Land” — winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” — winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Viola Davis, “Fences” — winner
TV
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“Stranger Things” (Netflix) — winner
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“Orange is the New Black” (Netflix) — winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Bryan Cranston, “All the Way” (HBO) — winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX) — winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix) — winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Claire Foy, “The Crown” (Netflix) — winner
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime) — winner
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO) — winner
Stunt Ensembles
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Hacksaw Ridge” — winner
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
“Game of Thrones” (HBO) — winner