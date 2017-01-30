Drinking Whiskey Might Cure Your Common Cold

Trying to avoid the cold this winter? We don’t blame you… it’s freezing outside and cold and flu season is upon us.

While most folks turn to the old over-the-counter medication and vitamins, we have something that might work a bit better than the chicken soup (although I would still eat it cause it’s delicious.)

Our cure? Whiskey.

Not only is whiskey delicious, turns out, it may offer some relief from the stubborn cough and runny nose.

“The alcohol dilates blood vessels a little bit, and that makes it easier for your mucus membranes to deal with the infection,” Dr. William Schaffner, chair of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News.

A hot toddy – made of whiskey, honey, lemon juice and water – is recommended.

Just remember, alcohol is a diuretic, which means it will leave you dehydrated.

Make sure to drink plenty of fluids – orange juice is a personal fave!