TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

David Ross Joining ESPN As An Analyst

January 30, 2017 10:41 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: chicago cubs, Cubs

(CBS) Former Cubs catcher David Ross has another new gig in the next chapter of his professional life.

Ross is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst, according to ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers. One of the most media-friendly and insightful players in the game, Ross takes on this new role after he retired following the Cubs’ championship this past November.

“I’m excited to dive right in and start talking baseball with my new colleagues at ESPN,” Ross said in a statement posted to ESPN.com. “It truly is the worldwide leader in sports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

Read more HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live