David Ross Joining ESPN As An Analyst

Ross is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst, according to ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers. One of the most media-friendly and insightful players in the game, Ross takes on this new role after he retired following the Cubs’ championship this past November.

“I’m excited to dive right in and start talking baseball with my new colleagues at ESPN,” Ross said in a statement posted to ESPN.com. “It truly is the worldwide leader in sports, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this incredible team. We’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

