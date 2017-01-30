TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

“Chicago P.D’s” Jesse Lee Soffer Reveals Real Life First Responder’s Moment

January 30, 2017
Filed Under: Chicago PD, jesse lee soffer

Jesse Lee Soffer is a real life hero, just like his character Jay Halstead on the hit show Chicago PD!

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Soffer talked about his FIRST actual life-saving moment with TV brother & Chicago Med star Nick Gehlfuss.

The actor said that they were leaving his apartment when they witnessed a two-car accident that sent one car into a 10-foot ditch.

Gehlfuss asked Soffer what they should do and he recounts saying “Run!”

The guys rushed towards to car in a ditch without thinking twice – I guess their TV show police and medical training paid off.

They pulled a woman from the car through the passengers side and called the real heroes.

Soffer admits the best part was when the woman realized she was actually being saved by two TV heroes.

“You’re that doctor,” she said when looking at Gehlfuss.

Her reaction to Soffer. “Ahhhh.”

Sounds about right.

“She recognized both of us,” Soffer added. “It was hilarious. Like we’re saving her life pulling her out of a car. You can’t write this stuff.”

 

